Body of woman found in Barnsley street

A woman's body has been discovered in a street in Barnsley.

The woman was found on Union Street at around 6.50am this morning.

Detectives are at the scene working to establish the identity of the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, and the circumstances surrounding her death.

South Yorkshire Police said her death is currently being treated as 'unexplained'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 200 of May 19 2018.