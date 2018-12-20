Boeing Dreamliner from New York is diverted to Doncaster after Gatwick Airport closure

Jetsetting passengers flying from New York to London for Christmas found themselves stranded in the unlikely location of Doncaster last night.

The Norwegian Air flight from JFK was diverted to Doncaster Sheffield Airport just after 10pm when its final destination, London Gatwick, was closed after a drone was spotted above the runway.

Hundreds of transatlantic travellers aboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner arrived at a terminal more used to handling short-haul package holiday traffic and cargo flights.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport confirmed that the passengers have disembarked the aircraft and were taken to Gatwick by coach.

The airport is a former RAF base and has a long, wide runway which can handle much larger aircraft than many other northern airports - it's even been designated as an emergency landing site for space shuttles.

