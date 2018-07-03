Bolton Abbey to show open air screenings of The Greatest Showman and Harry Potter

Have your say

The picturesque Bolton Abbey estate is the setting for two open air screenings of classic movies this summer.

The attraction near Skipton has teamed up with The Luna Cinema for the showings of sing-along musical The Greatest Showman and the first Harry Potter film, The Philosopher's Stone.

The screen will be erected against the dramatic backdrop of the priory ruins.

Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic food and furniture, and there will be a licensed bar on the site.

The Greatest Showman will be shown on August 22 and Harry Potter on August 23.

Both screenings begin at 8.15pm with audiences admitted from 6.45pm.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for under 16s, and must be purchased in advance.

There are also VIP ticket packages which include reserved seating in a prime position and complementary drinks.

Parking is free if arriving after 6pm.