Bomb disposal called out to ‘unexploded grenade’ in Leeds which turned out to be a toy

A bomb disposal team was called to reports of an unexploded grenade in Yeadon - but it turned up to be a toy.
West Yorkshire Police were called to Milner’s Road Waste Sorting site at 11am this morning.
The area was cordoned off while bomb disposal experts investigated the item.
But it turned out to be a toy.
The police cordon was lifted by 1pm.
Real unexploded smoke and hand grenades were found in a flat in Albert Square in Yeadon last month while it was being renovated.
The bomb disposal team attended but it was confirmed that the grenades were not live.