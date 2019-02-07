Bomb squad called to Yeadon after builders find grenades in house

Have your say

Unexploded hand and smoke grenades have been found at a house in Yeadon.

Police have confirmed that the items were found in a flat on Albert Square and a cordon was placed at the scene.

Police have blocked off part of the street

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 9.55am today police were called to an address in Albert Square, Yeadon, after builders refurbishing the property found what appeared to be a hand grenade and a smoke grenade.

"A cordon was put in place as a precaution.

"An army bomb disposal team attended and confirmed the grenades were not live and the cordon has now been lifted."