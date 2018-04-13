Bomb threat: Schools in East Yorkshire forced to close over 'hoax' emails

Have your say

Some schools in Yorkshire have been forced to close after being sent "hoax" bomb threats.

Kirk Ella St Andrews Community Primary School, in Hull, Driffield School and Aldbrough Primary School in Hull all confirmed they had received a bomb threat by email today (Friday).

Humberside Police said the threats were hoaxes that have been issued across the country.

It is not known how many schools were sent the email.

The latest threats come after more than 400 schools and colleges across the country were reported to have received similar emails last month.

In a statement to parents on Facebook, Kirk Ella St Andrews said: "We have had to make the decision to close the school today.

"We have received an email bomb threat.

"The police are aware and are treating it as a hoax at the moment. However, for the safety of our children, we have been advised to close today."

Meanwhile, Driffield School also confirmed on Twitter that it received a threat.

"We wanted to alert you to the fact that Driffield School has received a threat this morning," the tweet said.

"We have been visited by the police who are treating this as a hoax."

The headteacher of Aldbrough Primary School posted a message to parents on Facebook today.

"We have received a bomb threat email this morning," it said.

"We have informed the police and they are on the way. Our advice that we take the threat seriously even though it does only appear to be a hoax."

Police said community officers have been sent out to schools in the region following the threats.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller, of Humberside Police, said: “We’ve been made aware of a hoax email sent to schools in the force area this morning 13 April 2018.

“We want to categorically reassure parents and children, staff and the wider public that this a non-credible threat that has been sent nationwide.

“Our primary concern is to ensure that schools are given guidance, up-to-date information and reassurance and above all that everyone is safe.

“Community officers have already been sent to schools to provide that reassurance.”