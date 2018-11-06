Bonfire Night fear in Harehills after youths set fire to 'barricades' in the street

Police had to be called to deal with a gang of youths who set fire to bins and threw objects at people during a spate of Bonfire Night disorder in Harehills.

Residents claimed that the perpetrators were throwing fireworks and other objects at passers-by in the Harehills Road area and had set up 'barricades' in the street after lighting a number of fires.

One woman said: "Harehills Road closed by rampaging masked youths setting fire to bins. Fired fireworks at adults who tried to clear away the burning bins. Smashed car windscreens and damaged playground. There's so many of them and they've got so many fireworks."

Gang of youths on bikes cause chaos in Seacroft on Halloween

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Between about 8pm and 10pm last night, police received a number of reports of youths pulling over bins and setting fire to them in the road in the vicinity of Harehills Road, Sandhurst Road and Dorset Road, in Harehills.

"Officers that were on duty as part of the increased police presence for Bonfire Night attended the area to put out the fires and clear the bins from the roads.

"Outreach staff from the council’s youth services also attended the area to engage with young people on the streets.

"There were no further reports of similar issues after this and officers continued with preventative patrols and public reassurance.

"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be continuing to patrol the area and work closely with partner agencies to address any further issues of anti-social behaviour."