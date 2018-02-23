Boots brings back huge baby and toddler discount event

Boots is offering a 'buy one get one free' deal on nappies as part of a huge baby and toddler discount event.

The national promotion includes deals on bottle makers, baby oils, sterilisers and nappies.

The discounts are available in stores and online now, and there's no end date - so it's recommended that parents stock up as soon as they can.

Big brands are included in the event, happening nationwide, which gives those with little ones a great chance to stock up.

Two of the sterilisers are half-price and another has more than £10 knocked off the regular price.