The country could run out of chicken as well as beer and fizzy drinks if carbon dioxide supplies to businesses are not restored soon.

Poultry slaughterhouses and processing plants depend on the gas for production and have called for priority deliveries of the country's dwindling stocks of CO2.

Why there could be a World Cup beer crisis

Pub chains have already warned that their taps will 'run dry' due to the shortages, which have been compared to wartime rationing.

The British Poultry Council has told the government that the food chain will grind to a halt unless the crisis abates.

Carbion dioxide supplies were interrupted by a longer break in the production of ammonia, a key source of food-grade CO2, which is used to carbonate drinks and preserve foods. Much of it is imported from plants in France which have now been shut down.

The problems have been exacerbated by spikes in demand for supermarket booze due to the World Cup and the warm summer.

Meat processing plants use the gas to stun animals during slaughter.

It is expected to be several weeks before supplies return to normal.