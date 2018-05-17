Boston Spa road due to re-open after sinkhole appeared outside school

Have your say

Yorkshire Water have confirmed that a road in Boston Spa should re-open today after a sinkhole forced it to close.

The sinkhole, which appeared outside Boston Spa Academy on Tuesday evening, was thought to have been caused by damaged pipes under the road's surface and is currently being worked on by contractor Morrison Utility Services.

The sinkhole in Boston Spa.'Pic courtesy of Yorkshire Water

Buses had to be diverted as the road remained closed through Wednesday.

But a Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our contract partners Morrison Utility Services are currently on site in Clifford Moor Road, Boston Spa attending to emergency repairs.

"We hope to have completed the repairs and have the road reopened by the end of the day.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”