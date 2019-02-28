Boxer Tyson Fury and Doncaster wife Paris announce arrival of fifth child

Boxing champ Tyson Fury and his Doncaster wife Paris have announced the birth of their fifth child.

The British heavyweight boxing star wife gave birth to a baby boy this morning – and the couple were quick to share their joy via social media.

Paris Fury and boxer husband Tyson have welcomed the arrival of their fifth child. (Photos: Paris Fury/Instagram/Getty Images).

Announcing the tot’s arrival on Instagram, she wrote: “Our new edition. A baby boy born this morning at 7:30. 3 weeks early but perfect in every way. We all doing well. Here together with @gypsyking101 happy and healthy thank god.”

Gypsy King is the boxer’s nickname in the ring.

READ MORE: Boxer Tyson Fury’s Doncaster connections

The baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, was pictured lying next to his own personalised towel and bib featuring an embroidered "F".

Paris Fury shared a picture of her new son on Instagram. (Photo: Paris Fury).

The couple already have four children – Venezuela, nine, Prince John James, seven, Prince Tyson II, two, and one-year-old Valencia Amber.

Fury and Paris met around 12 years ago at a wedding of mutual friends when she was just 15.

The self-styled Gypsy King fighter has plenty of Doncaster connections – from getting married here to Christmas shopping trips to B&M.

READ MORE: Paris: My life with boxing’s gentle giant Tyson Fury

Fury grew up in Manchester in a traveller family. His wife Paris grew up in a traveller family in Doncaster.

The pair met again by chance at Paris's 16th birthday party and took up together, going to the cinema and ice skating every weekend.

The pair tied the knot at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road in 2008. The wedding attracted 400 guests. It was followed by a reception at The Stables in High Melton.

READ MORE: Boxing champ Tyson Fury goes Christmas shopping at B&M in Doncaster

The pair said they did not sleep together before marriage in keeping with the traditional travelling community.

The couple have a luxury home in Morecambe but regularly visit family in Doncaster.

In December 2015, the fighter stunned shoppers in the Doncaster Church View branch of bargain store B&M when he popped in to do a spot of Christmas shopping.

He posed for photos with staff and was later spotted walking through Doncaster town centre, chatting and posing for selfies with fans.