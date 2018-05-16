Boxing Day rail for North

Boxing Day services should run in the North for the first time in decades if they are cost effective, Transport for the North’s CEO Barry White said.

Labour MP John Grogan asked if Mr White would back his campaign for Boxing Day trains, with Northern Rail obligated to provide 60 services this year and TransPennine contracted to at least consult on the idea.

Mr Grogan said opening up services could help travellers looking to get to and from Manchester Airport on one of the busiest days of the year and football fans to matches.

Mr White replied: “Instinctively I would be in favour of it provided the cost is manageable”