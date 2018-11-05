Boy, 12, missing from Bramley in Leeds

A 12-year-old boy has gone missing from the Bramley area of Leeds.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of Joseph Good-Pickard, who was reported missing from home this afternoon (Monday, November 5).

He was last seen in the Bramley area of Leeds at 3.20pm today.

He is described as white, 4ft tall, of thin build, with mousey blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black trousers and a navy blue Puffa jacket.

Given his age, police are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen him to contact police as a matter of urgency.

Anyone who has seen Joseph or with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police via 101, quoting log 1051 of 05/11.