Boy, 13, in 'serious condition' after being hit by a bus in Leeds

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Morley today.

Officers were called at 1:58pm to reports of a collision involving a child pedestrian and a single-decker bus on Wide Lane.

Emergency services attended the incident and a 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

The male driver stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.

The bus was driving west on Wide Lane, away from the A653.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage of the collision or of the vehicle involved driving before the incident.