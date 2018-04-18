Boy, 14, found with serious injuries in Mirfield: Police and paramedics called to street

Have your say

A BOY aged 14 has been taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries in Mirfield near Dewsbury this morning.

Police and paremedics were called to Southway in Mirfield just before 9am this morning (Weds April 18) after receiving reports of a "concern for safety."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Ambulance and police attended on Southway in Mirfield, where a boy was found with serious injuries.

"The 14-year-old was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

A police cordon is in place on Southway this morning as investigations continue.