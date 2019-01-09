Boy, 15, crashed car in 90mph police chase in Doncaster

A boy, aged 15, crashed a car after a 90mph police chase in Doncaster.
The teenager was found to have been behind the wheel of car which failed to stop for police officers on Leger Way and ‘sped off at 90mph’.
POLICE: Lucky escape as car lands on roof in South Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police said the Ford Focus later crashed and the driver climbed out of the mangled wreckage of the car and attempted to run off.
CRIME: Sacks of ‘cannabis’ found dumped in South Yorkshire park
When officers caught up with him a short distance away they discovered that he was just 15 years old.
READ MORE: Rotherham woman found dead at hotel
He was arrested after last night’s smash and charged with a number of motoring offences.
South Yorkshire Police described the incident as ‘absolutely unbelievable’.