Boy, 15, crashed car in 90mph police chase in Doncaster

A boy, aged 15, crashed a car after a 90mph police chase in Doncaster.

The teenager was found to have been behind the wheel of car which failed to stop for police officers on Leger Way and ‘sped off at 90mph’.

A boy, 15, crashed after speeding off from the police at 90mph in Doncaster

POLICE: Lucky escape as car lands on roof in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police said the Ford Focus later crashed and the driver climbed out of the mangled wreckage of the car and attempted to run off.

CRIME: Sacks of ‘cannabis’ found dumped in South Yorkshire park

When officers caught up with him a short distance away they discovered that he was just 15 years old.

A boy, 15, has been charged after crashing a car in Doncaster

READ MORE: Rotherham woman found dead at hotel

He was arrested after last night’s smash and charged with a number of motoring offences.

South Yorkshire Police described the incident as ‘absolutely unbelievable’.