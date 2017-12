Have your say

A teenager has appeared in our charged with a series of street robberies in Leeds.

The 16-year-old boy was remanded into custody at Leeds Youth Court on Thursday.

He has been charged with five robberies, and possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to robberies in the Woodhouse and Hyde Park areas of Leeds, and occurred between November 19 and November 27.

He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court in January.