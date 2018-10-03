Boy admits fatally stabbing 15-year-old Sam Baker on Sheffield street 

A boy has admitted stabbing 15-year-old Sam Baker to death on a Sheffield street, in an incident described by a prosecutor as ‘self-defence gone too far’.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due to stand trial for the murder of 15-year-old Sam Baker at Sheffield Crown Court today .

He entered a guilty plea to an alternative charge of manslaughter instead, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Sam Baker was stabbed to death in an altercation that took place in Lowedges Road, Lowedges on May 24 this year.

David Brooke QC, prosecuting, said the boy has claimed it was Sam who brought the knife to the scene and began the incident by attacking him.

The boy also claimed he was robbed at knifepoint by Sam in a different incident, the court heard.

Mr Brooke said it was not possible to prove conclusively who had brought the knife.

He said: "This is self-defence gone too far, with the use of a knife."

Mr Brooke said that Sam had a difficult background and his family had been ‘perfectly candid’ about the trouble he had been involved with in the past.

The judge, Mr Justice Nicklin, said: "What this defendant has accepted, by his plea, is that an unlawful act took place in the heat of the moment."

The boy will be sentenced on October 11.

Sam’s murder is one of a number of fatal stabbings in Sheffield this year that has sparked The Star’s Drop The Knife campaign,