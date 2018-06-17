Boy airlifted to hospital after falling 15ft onto rocks at Flamborough Head

Have your say

A 12-year-old was airlifted to hospital after falling 15ft from a cave wall onto rocks at Flamborough Head.

Bridlington and Filey coastguard rescue teams were sent to North Landing after the accident just before midday today.

The youngster, who had been climbing, when he fell, was reported to have lower back pain and was transported by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to hospital.

He is not believed to have suffered major trauma.

A Coastguard spokesman said the youngster was "very lucky" not to have been more badly injured.

He said they had dealt with incident in the same sort of area where people had been more badly injured not falling as far.

He said: "He (the youngster) was in a cave climbing up the wall inside the cave and fell about 14/15ft onto rocks.

"The casualty reported spinal pain, lower back pain, and was extracted to hospital by Helimed 98, Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"The Coastguard would request that anyone visiting the cliffs does so sensibly and does not risk their safety by climbing inside caves."