Boy charged with murder of teenager Jamie Brown in Halifax

Detectives investigating the stabbing to death of Jamie Brown in Halifax have now charged a teenage boy with his murder.

West Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old boy will appear at Bradford Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with murder.

Five other people who were arrested in connection with Jamie's murder remain on bail, police said.

Jamie, who was also aged 17, was attacked during a disturbance in East Park Road in Ovenden shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday, October 27.

He died a short time later, prompting the police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team to launch a murder investigation.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information about the attack to contact when at West Yorkshire Police via 101. Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.