Bradford-based Morrisons bans polystyrene packaging

IT lasts for hundreds of years, is not easily recyclable and is a blight on the environment, being easily blown away by the wind.

Now Bradford-based supermarket Morrisons has completely banished expanded polystyrene, one of the most widely used plastics, from all its own-branded food and drink products - a move that will prevent 600 tonnes being disposed every year.

Butcher Gary Thomson displays the new clear recyclable plastic trays, made from recycled plastic bottles, as Morrisons announces that it will be completely removing polystyrene from all own-brand food and drink products nationwide, at Morrisons Colindale in London. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Polystyrene was previously used on trays for its fresh meat and fish, some desserts and cakes, and as a base for instore-made pizzas - around 90m a year.

Packaging manager at Morrisons, Natasha Cook, said: “Taking plastic out of the environment remains one of our customers’ most pressing concerns so we continue to remove unnecessary plastic packaging or make it more recyclable.”