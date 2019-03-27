Bradford-based Morrisons bans polystyrene packaging

IT lasts for hundreds of years, is not easily recyclable and is a blight on the environment, being easily blown away by the wind.
Now Bradford-based supermarket Morrisons has completely banished expanded polystyrene, one of the most widely used plastics, from all its own-branded food and drink products - a move that will prevent 600 tonnes being disposed every year.
Polystyrene was previously used on trays for its fresh meat and fish, some desserts and cakes, and as a base for instore-made pizzas - around 90m a year.
Packaging manager at Morrisons, Natasha Cook, said: “Taking plastic out of the environment remains one of our customers’ most pressing concerns so we continue to remove unnecessary plastic packaging or make it more recyclable.”