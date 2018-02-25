Bradford City FC gets news sponsor

Bradford City​ Football Club is to be sponsored by ​laundry chemicals specialist​ Christeyns​ ​in a deal that should save​ the club thousands of​ ​pounds in laundry supplies​.

Bradford-based ​​Christeyns has entered a new laundry sponsorship deal ​with the club, which is ​set​ ​to run until the end of the 2019 season​.

​At ​its ground on Valley Parade, Bradford City F​C is home to over​ ​150 players, including ​​the first team​, ​​the reserves, the development squad​ and​ the Academy​.

With several versions of the club strip - including​ ​home, away and training - there are over 210 sets of kit to wash in a week, ​in addition to towels and physiotherapy blankets.

Michael Shackleton, ​c​ommercial ​m​anager at Bradford City, said: “We would like​ ​to thank Dave Aveyard and Christeyns for their generosity and support. We​ ​have seen brilliant results from the new laundry facilities. Not only is the kit​ ​superbly clean but we are saving on energy and water usage too.“

Kit man Alan Jackson and his team have their work cut out operating the laundry at least six days a week for seven hours a day.

The club said that keeping the kit "pitch perfect" is not an easy job and top quality, tried and tested detergents are essential to keep things running smoothly.

Dave Aveyard, operations director at Christeyns, said: “We are delighted to be involved with Bradford City and hope that it will be a great season for all the squads.

"We wanted to make sure all the players look their best and our new laundry system does just that.”

Founded in 1903 in the West Riding of Yorkshire, the Bantams stadium seats over 25,000 spectators and boasts an average of over 20,000 season ticket holders.

Founded in 1946, Christeyns developed into an international detergents and chemicals group in various markets.

Still a 100 per cent privately owned family business, Christeyns now runs 13 factories worldwide and produces specialist chemicals for several industry sectors.

Christeyns’ UK operation dates from 1998 when it bought the Oils & Soaps company, which was founded in Bradford in 1848.

With its headquarters still at Rutland Street in Bradford, Christeyns UK now includes cleaning chemicals specialists Cole & Wilson, Oscrete construction products and Warrington-based Christeyns Food Hygiene.

Over the past decade, the group's turnover has increased by an average of 17 per cent annually. The Christeyns group now employs around 850 people in sales offices

spread across 30 countries.