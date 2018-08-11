Bradford City warn fans of road and rail disruption due to blaze ahead of Barnsley clash

Have your say

Bradford City are warning fans of road closures and rail disruption ahead of their League One clash with Barnsley.

An early morning blaze at a Waste Management in Shipley has closed Canal Road and left train timetables disrupted.

The game at Valley Parade kicks of at 3pm.

The scene at the fire in Shipley this morning

Bradford City said in a statement on their website: "The Club would like to inform all spectators for today’s game of the following road closures across the City.

"Spectators routes to today’s Yorkshire derby could be affected by the following closures:

"Due to a blaze in the early hours of this morning, Canal Road is currently closed and the rail route between Bradford Forster Square – Shipley is blocked.

"Wakefield Road/Bowling Back Lane roundabout is closed due to road works. Spectators can come in via the Manchester Road side of the city.

"A reminder to all supporters that the road closure on Midland Road that was in place last season will continue for all Home League Matches for this season."

