Bradford firefighters search burning caravan and outbuildings amid fears of people inside

Firefighters searched a burning caravan and outbuildings in Bradford after a report that people might be trapped inside.

Two crews from Bradford and another from Shipley were sent to the scene in Fagley Road just after 6.10pm this evening.

The initial report had been about a caravan fire with people possibly inside.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said: "When crews arrived they found a caravan and a number of outbuildings were involved.

"There were also a number of Liquid Petroleum Gas cylinders involved."

He said firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus and two large jets to put out the fire.

"After a thorough search of the caravan and outbuildings, it was found no one was involved," he added.