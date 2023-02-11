Bus companies have said that due to the incident this morning (Saturday) buses are unable to visit the station and are being diverted away from it.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said: “At 8.48am today (Saturday), police received a concern for safety call relating to the welfare of a man on the roof of a building in Hall Ings, Bradford.
“Attempts are ongoing to engage with the man and emergency services are at the scene. A road closure is also in place.”
Bradford Interchange has now reopened following this morning's police incident regarding a man's welfare.
Bradford Interchange has now reopened following this morning’s police incident regarding a man’s welfare.
Bradford Council has warned residents of the restricted access to Bradford Interchange due to the ongoing incident.
A woman who was on a bus towards the station said that all buses are being diverted away from the station but that it appeared that trains were still running.
She said that there is a large police presence in place and that the incident inolves a block of flats near to the train station.