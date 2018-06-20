Bradford knifepoint robbery: Appeal on Crimewatch Roadshow

Have your say

POLICE hunting a knifepoint robber who struck in Bradford have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.

The knife-wielding robber threatened a 26-year-old man who was waiting at a bus stop on Great Horton Road, near the junction with Ashgrove.

The robber fled after the victim handed over his mobile phone.

It happened at about 11.10am on April 10, but police only released details today.

A reconstruction of the robbery was set to feature on the Crimewatch Roadshow on BBC1 at 11am today (Wednesday June 20).

The suspect is described as having pale skin with a gaunt face and sunken eyes.

He was accompanied by a black man carrying two turquoise draw string bags.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Bradford District CID, quoting crime reference 13180168114 or by using the Contact Us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.