Bradford Literature Festival: Everything you need to know about this year’s literary extravaganza

June 29 - July 8 will see the city of Bradford come alive with literature, as the popular Bradford Literature Festival returns.

Hailed as one of the most inspirational festivals in the UK and featuring over 500 events in iconic venues across 10 days, the written and spoken word in all its forms.

Bradford Literature Festival was formed in 2014 in order to create a cultural and literary extravaganza, creating an atmospheric blend of voices and combining the work of leading writers, performers and poets with emerging talent.

Last year, over 350 events took place across 10 days, capturing the imagination of more than 50,000 people.

Each year world-renowned authors, poets, musicians and artists to visit this festival and share both their expertise and passions with the audience.

Education is also a huge part of this event, with the promotion of literacy at the heart of all of the public and school events.

The festival’s schools’ initiative, which runs alongside the general programme, also holds free events for students throughout the Bradford District.

Last year, events relating to the festival both engaged and inspired more than 12,000 young people.

Bradford Literature Festival offers a programme of events which creates discussions and debates, inviting audiences to engage directly with world-renowned authors and speakers.

The audience are encouraged and invited to share thoughts and opinions in an open and neutral space, exploring the relationship between words and other art forms such as film, theatre and music.

This festival engages with the distinct historical and cultural offerings that Bradford has to offer in order to create a unique space, which will then encourage a wider conversation.

The Bronte Stones Project

This festival will also feature the launch of the Brontë Stones Project, which is a unique celebration of the legacy of the famous sisters.

Curated and delivered by Bradford Literature Festival and originated by writer Michael Stewart, this project will feature four new, original works of writing, engraved onto stones in different locations.

These stone will connect the Brontë sisters’ birthplace in Thornton and the Brontë family parsonage at Haworth, taking visitors on a journey in the footsteps of these incredible Yorkshire sisters.

Where will this festival take place?

There will be a multitude of iconic venues featured in this festival, including the Alhambra, Bradford Cathedral and Bradford City Hall Chamber.

The festival hub will be at Bradford’s award winning City Park, which features the splendid Mirror Pool, this being the largest urban water feature in the UK.

Every year City Park is transformed into a cultural hub of literary activity, boasting live performances, film screenings and fun and free family-friendly events.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for Bradford Literature Festival events are sold on an individual event basis, so tickets must be purchased separately for each event that you wish to attend.

Entry to some events and workshops will be free, where this is the case it will be clearly indicated within the event listing.

For any events that do not sell out, the remaining tickets will be available on the day and can be purchased from the Festival Hub in City Park.

Children under the age of 2, who do not require a seat, will not be required to have their own ticket.

Tickets must be produced to gain entry to your event, however, tickets need not be printed if you are able to produce them on a smartphone or other device.

For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets visit: bradfordlitfest.co.uk