Bradford man charged with terrorism offences

Have your say

A 29-year-old man from Bradford has been charged with two terrorism offences today.

It follows an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

He was arrested last Wednesday following an "intelligence-led" investigation.

The 29-year-old has been charged with one offence contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 (possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism) and also an offence contrary to Section 17 Terrorism Act 2000 (terrorist funding).

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates tomorrow.