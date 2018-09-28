Bradford man jailed for 19 years for sexually abusing boy

A Bradford man who sexually abused a boy over a period of five years has been jailed.

Stan Rich, 49, of Thornton Road, Bradford, was sentenced to 19 years in prison at Bradford Crown Court today, following a trial which ended yesterday.

The Bradford District Safeguarding Unit opened an investigation against Rich in February last year, when his victim came forward to report that he had been sexually abused between 1989 and 1994 at an address in the city.

Last November, Rich was charged with indecent assault, buggery and gross indecency.

He was found guilty of all charges against him at the end of the trial.

Detective Constable Simon Wilcock, the officer in the case, said: “I would like to thank the victim for his courage in coming forward and reporting Rich’s crimes to the police.

“I hope this outcome will give him some closure and allow him to move forward from this ordeal.

“I also hope it will encourage other victims who have not yet come forward to speak with the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, whose specially trained officers will investigate every report to bring perpetrators before the courts.”