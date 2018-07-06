Bradford man jailed over assaults and burglaries

A Bradford man who assaulted two people outside a nightclub has been jailed for more than five years.

Kevin Haley, 28, of Cobden Street, Allerton, pleaded guilty to the separate attacks, which both took place in Bingley in the early hours of October 2, 2016.

He punched a man in the face several times in one of the incidents, leaving his victim with serious injuries.

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face during the other assault.

Haley also admitted carrying out two burglaries in Bradford and Halifax in March this year.

He was sentenced yesterday at Bradford Crown Court to five years and three months in prison.

Speaking after the sentencing, Bradford District CID’s Det Con Priscilla Haigh said: “We hope this outcome will give [the victims] some closure and will deter others from getting involved in violence.”