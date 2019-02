Police have appealed for information in the search for a Bradford man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Jason Hepworth, 39, has been missing since the morning of the February 1 from the Buttershaw area of Bradford.

Jason is a white man who is 5ft 8ins tall, has a thin build and short blonde hair.

It is not known what Jason is currently wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log number 919.

