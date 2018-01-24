Bradford man recalled to prison

Police are trying to find man wanted on recall to prison.

Daniel Frayne, aged 32, who has connections to Bradford, was released from prison on licence earlier this month after serving a sentence for burglary.

He is now wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

Police described him as being around 6ft 3ins tall and of slim build.

He has stars tattooed on his neck, a deformed little finger on his left hand and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Officers are making enquiries to find him and anyone who sees him or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.