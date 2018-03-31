Bradford man to serve 22 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

A Bradford man has been sent to prison for 22 years for the rape and sexual assault of a female who was a 15-year-old girl when she was first subjected to his crimes.

Roy Uttley, pictured, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday after being found guilty at the end of a four-day trial.

The offences were committed over a period of time and he was convicted following an “extensive and complex investigation” by the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, police said.

Uttley, 50, was also served with a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register upon being sentenced this week.

Detective Constable Donna Hector, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward and reporting Uttley’s crimes.

“We hope this outcome will give her some closure and allow her to move forward with her life.

“We also hope it will encourage other victims to report offences to our specially trained officers, who will investigate all reports with the aim of securing a conviction against perpetrators.”