Bradford mum accused of murdering 18-month-old son after plunge from sixth floor window appears in court

A mum accused of murdering her 18-month-old son after he plunged to his death out of a sixth-floor window today appeared in court.

Gemma Procter, 23, appeared via video link flanked by a carer from a facility in Northamptonshire wearing a grey, long-sleeved top and black trousers.

The defendant spoke only to confirm her name and sat silently throughout the short 10-minute hearing.

Procter is charged with murder after son Elliot Procter plunged to his death from a sixth-floor window of the Newcastle House apartment block in Bradford, West Yorks., on Saturday, October 21.

There was no plea entered by the defendant.

A trial date has been fixed for April 16, a week after the custody time limit expires.

Procter, of Bradford, West Yorks., will next appear at Bradford Crown Court on March 16 for a further hearing.