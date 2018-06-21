Bradford police investigating after man in van 'pulled up near school and asked child to get in'

Police were called after reports that a man in a van pulled up near a school and asked a child to get in.

The incident happened in Oakenshaw, Bradford, near to Woodlands Church of England Primary School.

-> 'I wouldn't have rolled over her' says mum after Leeds baby's sudden death

West Yorkshire Police are looking for information about the incident, which happened at 7.59am today in Teasel Close.

A spokesman for the force said: "“Police were called at 7.59am today (Thursday) to a report of an incident in Oakenshaw, where a man in a van had allegedly asked a child to get into the vehicle.

“The incident was reported to have happened at around 7.54am near Teasel Close.

“The child has been spoken to and enquiries are continuing.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 303 of today.”

-> Leeds man who murdered 12-year-old boy is captured in South America