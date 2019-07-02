Bradford service remembers terrible sacrifices in Battle of Somme

On the morning of July 1, 1916, 1,400 soldiers – known as the Bradford Pals – ‘went over the top’ on the first day of the Battle of the Somme.

It is estimated that as many as three-quarters were killed or injured.

The Last Post, sounded by Craig Dixon, from the Band of the West Yorkshire Police.

Yesterday, the Deputy Lord Mayor of Bradford, Coun Shabir Hussain, and other dignitaries remembered the sacrifices made by the men of the West Yorkshire Regiment, including the Pals, during the First World War on the 103rd anniversary of the tragic day.

The annual service took place at the memorial to the Bradford Pals in the Memorial Garden behind the Bradford Cenotaph.

Coun Hussain said: “The sacrifices of those young men from Bradford who came together to form the Bradford Pals and who gave so much during the First World War and particularly the Battle of the Somme should never be forgotten. We should also remember the grief and suffering of those families whose loved ones never returned home.”

The Bradford Territorials in 6th Battalion West Yorks also had a terrible time on July 1, but remained on the Somme and were to suffer heavy losses on July 25 and September 3, 1916.