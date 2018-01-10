Bradley Lowery's family close in on Scarborough dream

The Bradley Lowery Foundation hope 2018 will be the year it fulfils its dream of creating a holiday home in Scarborough for poorly youngsters.

The foundation was set up in memory of the inspirational six-year-old who sadly lost his battle to cancer neuroblastoma in July.

It aims to keep the Sunderland youngster’s legacy alive by helping other sick children in his name.

And now the foundation has expressed hopes that they will be able to build a holiday home for youngsters undergoing treatment.

The charity is hoping that people will dig deep to help them make their dream come true.

Fundraising coordinator and family friend Lynn Murphy said they would love to have the home built by the end of 2018, but admitted that details still need to be finalised.

Lynn said: “We have also been receiving offers from various building suppliers and people offering to help with the home.

“We have not got a fixed price on how much it will cost yet, or when it will be built, but it we would like to have it built by the end of 2018 - in an ideal world.

“But at the moment we are still negotiating things and if anyone wants to get involved in fundraising or to help we would be grateful if they could contact us directly by emailing the Bradley Lowery Foundation.”

The family said they are open to having the home in various locations - but said their connection to Scarborough means that it remains a firm favourite.

Bradley’s mum Gemma Lowery said the town holds a special place in her heart as the location where little Bradley Lowery had his last holiday.

Gemma said it was at a holiday home in Scarborough where the family made many memories together.

She said: “Scarborough is so special to us as it was the last holiday we had before Bradley passed away.

“He had an amazing time and we made so many beautiful memories there, so it is a very special place to us.” If you are able to help, email: bradleylowerysfight@gmail.com.