Brand new kids' obstacle course coming to The Stray to support Cancer Research

Kids in Harrogate will have the chance to take on a brand new obstacle course while raising money for Cancer Research, when the charity brings its new event to town.

Cancer Research UK has been hosting its popular Race For Life fundraising events in the town for more than 10 years, including the Pretty Muddy women's obstacle course.

But this year, the charity is debuting it's Pretty Muddy Kids race on The Stray in Harrogate.

The event has been designed specifically for children with space hoppers, scramble nets, mud shoots and pools, and welcomes both boys and girls aged 5 - 12 years old.

Harrogate woman and fundraising manager for Cancer Research UK in Harrogate, Rachel Speight-McGregor, has helped to organise the event and has even encouraged her seven-year-old niece, Heidi Stower, to take part.

Heidi, who lives in Strensall, will be coming all the way to Harrogate with her best friend Molly-Rose Warren, 7, to take on the course.

Despite their young age, the girls are well aware of the impact of the disease as Molly-Rose's dad was previously diagnosed with cancer.

Heidi’s aunty, Rachel, said: “I’m so proud of the girls for getting involved in Race for Life and supporting such a fantastic cause.

"They are so excited about taking part in the Pretty Muddy Kids event and having an excuse to get covered in mud from head to toe.

"This new event is sure to be a big success in the year that Race for Life makes its return to The Stray!”

The Race for Life family of events also includes the traditional 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy adult course, which will take place at the same venue on Saturday and Sunday, July 14-15.

The entry fee for Pretty Muddy Kids is £10 and there is a minimum height requirement of 1.2m.

All children must be accompanied by a supervising adult, who have free entry to the event.

Click here to enter Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids today or call 0300 123 0770.