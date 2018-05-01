Brave cancer fight toddler undergoes seven-hour op: Family supported by Bradley Lowery Foundation

A TODDLER given a 50:50 chance of surviving rare cancer neuroblastoma has undergone a seven-hour operation at Leeds General Infirmary to remove a tumour.

Now courageous 17-month-old Ivy-Louise Wilkinson of Ackworth near Pontefract is set to undergo five days of high dose chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant after the successful operation to remove the majority of the tumour and her adrenal gland.

Ivy-Louise Wilkinson with parents Kerri-Lee Gawthorpe and Jamie Wilkinson

Ivy-Louise was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January at just 13-months-old after it was found a tumour in her adrenal gland had spread.

She has been given a 50:50 chance of surviving the same form of cancer that claimed the life of six-year-old Bradley Lowery from Sunderland.

Her family are being helped and supported by the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Ivy Louise’s family has raised more than £45,000 towards the £200,000 needed to take her for specialist treatment in America.

Imogen Holmes pictured with her parents Briony Winstanley and Stephen Holmes.

It is hoped once chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment is finished she will be well enough to travel to the United States for a special vaccine that through clinical trials has shown to prevent a relapse from neuroblastoma.

Ivy-Louise will be in recovery at LGI for up to six weeks after she undergoes the five days of high dose chemotherapy starting on May 9.

Her mother Kerri-Lee Gawthorpe, 21, said: “It has been exhausting, but we have got to stay positive. She has bounced back after every treatment.”

She added: “The support has been brilliant and we would like to thank everybody who has donated.”

A family fun day in aid of the appeal to help Ivy-Louise will be held Ackworth Cricket Club on Wakefield Road, Ackworth, from 12pm on Sunday May 20.

To donate to the apeal to help Ivy-Louise, go to www.tinyurl.com/yc93qzhe

A family fun day is being staged at a Castleford burger restaurant to help funrdraising drives in aid Ivy Louise and another seriously ill child.

Harry’s Burgers and Shakes on Lumley Street is staging the fun day from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday May 6.

The day’s shop takings are also set to be donated to appeals to help Ivy Louise and 21-month-old Imogen Holmes of Fitzwilliam.

The family of Imogen Holmes, who suffers from spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, have raised £5,000 towards a £20,000 target to help pay for specialist stem cell treatment in Panama in Central America.

The condition has left Imogen unable to speak and with only limited use of her arms and legs.

And Family friends Chris Doyle of Calverley, Leeds, and Chelsea Speake, of Pontefract, have organised a fundraising family fun day for Imogen’s appeal at The Hut community centre on Kershaw Avenue, Airedale, Castleford, from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, May 27.

Go to www.gofundme.com/imogens-stem-cell-treatment