The Duchess of Cambridge has been taken to hospital after going into labour with her third child.

The Duke of Cambridge accompanied his wife to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London on Monday morning.

The couple's third child will be the fifth in line to the throne.