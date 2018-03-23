BREAKING: Former soldier and Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis wins Labour’s nomination for the Sheffield City Region mayor election

Dan Jarvis has been nominated as Labour’s candidate to run for Sheffield City Region mayor in a move which could provoke a row between the MP and the party’s high command.

The former soldier had maintained he would like to remain in his post as Barnsley Central MP in the event of his likely victory in the May 3 mayoral election.

But Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) this week passed a ruling that MPs should not hold more than one full-time elected public office, which could force him to quit Parliament or drop out of the mayoral race.

Labour rules Dan Jarvis will have to quit as an MP if he is elected Sheffield City Region mayor despite his wish to combine the two roles