BREAKING: Lady Gaga cancels UK tour dates

Lady Gaga has cancelled her UK tour dates due to 'severe pain'.

The star was due to perform in Manchester and London in the coming days as part of her European tour.

A statement posted on her website this morning said the shows had been cancelled.

The statement reads: "Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live.

"As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour.

"Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road.

"She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently.

​"She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come."

The cancelled shows have yet to be rescheduled.