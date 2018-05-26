BREAKING NEWS: Man charged with murder of teenager stabbed to death on Sheffield estate

A man has been charged with the murder of a Sheffield teenager this evening, as police release the first picture of the tragic 19-year-old.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless has this evening been charged with the murder of Ryan Jowle and of a further charge of possession of a bladed article.

Forensic experts in Tannery Close, Woodhouse

He has been remanded into custody until his appearance before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 28.



Mr Jowle died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, May 23,after being stabbed on Tannery Close, Woodhouse at around 11.10pm on Tuesday, May 22.



A post mortem examination concluded Mr Jowle died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.

The investigation remains ongoing and officers are urging anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident to report it via either 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1030 of May 22.