Have your say

A plane has crashed reportedly killing all 71 passengers on board.

The Saratov Airlines jet vanished minutes after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport and crashed near the village of Argunovo, about 50 miles south-east of Moscow.

All those on board are thought to have died, officials told Russian state media.

The An-148 was en route to the city of Orsk in the Urals, near Russia's border with Kazakhstan. It crashed early in the afternoon today local time.