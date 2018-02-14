BREAKING NEWS: South Yorkshire teenager to appear in court charged with terrorism related offence

A teenager from South Yorkshire will appear this morning at court in London charged with a terrorism related offence.

18-year-old Jack Coulson of Roman Gardens, Mexborough was arrested at his home yesterday on suspicion of possessing a record or document that may useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was charged last night and remanded in custody and will this morning (Wednesday, February 14) appear, via video link, at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with one offence under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act.