BREAKING: Sheffield Tramlines Festival Director Sarah Nulty dies after short illness, aged 36

Sheffield's Tramlines Festival Director Sarah Nulty, who helped to launch the city's now world famous music festival 10-year ago, has died after short illness, aged 36

In a statement tonight devastated festival colleagues said: "It is with great sadness that Tramlines Festival must announce that our Festival Director, Sarah Nulty, has passed away at the age of 36 following a brief illness.

"Sarah was instrumental in the launch of Tramlines in 2009, taking on the role of Festival Director in 2013.

"She came to Sheffield as a student in 1999 and worked at Gatecrasher and Bed nightclub, going on to manage various venues and live events around the city.

"Sarah dedicated her whole working career to the Sheffield music industry. After nearly two-decades, this work has led to massive benefits for the city and she has been the driving force of Tramlines for many years. Her tenacity, vision and unbreakable work ethic are the reasons that the festival can celebrate its tenth anniversary. Sarah turned her hand to every aspect of the running the event over the years, she was the life and soul of Tramlines and no job was too small, but no responsibility too great.

"We would like to celebrate Sarah’s huge talent and the profound impact that she has had on the lives of so many people over the years."