BREAKING: Three found guilty of murdering man in Sheffield drive-by shooting

Three men accused of killing a man in a Sheffield drive-by shooting carried out in broad daylight, were found guilty of murder a few moments ago.

It took jurors just over four days of deliberation to find Matthew Cohen, aged 29, Dale Gordon, 33 and Keil Bryan, 32, guilty of murdering Aseel Al-Essaie, following a seven-week trial.

Both the loved ones of Mr Al-Essaie's and of Cohen, Gordon and Bryan wept after the verdicts were passed.

Judge Stephen Males adjourned the case until later this month, when the three men will be sentenced for Mr Al-Essaie's murder.

One member of the public gallery shouted: 'What about the police corruption though, what about that," as the three men left court, to be remanded into custody.

The three men shot 23-year-old Mr Al-Essaie at ‘point blank range’ as he sat alone in a Mercedes car parked on Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, on February 18 last year.

It was the Crown's case that Cohen, Gordon and Bryan killed Mr Al-Essaie as part of a joint enterprise, and were all present in a VW Golf vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting that was carried out in broad daylight.They were remanded into custody until then.