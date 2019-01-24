Brentwood move to new Leeds offices

Have your say

Consulting engineers Brentwood has announced an expansion with new offices in Leeds City Centre.

Brentwood has acquired 1,500 sq ft in the newly refurbished Grade I-listed Leeming Building above Leeds City Markets on Vicar Lane.

Whilst it retains its headquarters in Harrogate, Brentwood is embarking on a planned growth strategy which has already seen new office bases in Manchester and Birmingham during 2018.

Since a senior management buyout took place in 2013 the Brentwood Partnership has changed its status to become a Limited Company to help structure for growth.

It was also selected for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses UK Programme which identifies and gives support to small companies with a strong business model and high growth potential.