Brewers Thornbridge sign deal with Pivovar to open ten new pubs

Fast-growing brewer Thornbridge has announced it is joining forces with craft beer distributor and pub company Pivovar to open new Thornbridge and Co. sites across the UK.

The two companies are joining forces to open 10 new sites over the next five years across the country.

Thornbridge and Co. pubs will provide an expanding market with a quality craft offering and the opportunity for the full range of Thornbridge beers to be available to more people.

Thornbridge Brewery has been brewing for 13 years with a wealth of awards and currently runs eight pubs in Sheffield.

Meanwhile award-winning Pivovar group currently own 8 bars across the UK as well as their nationwide craft beer wholesale business.

The partnership has secured its first site in the heart of Birmingham and have viewed a number of other premises in other cities.

The companies are understood to be incredibly keen to open sites in Manchester, Bristol, Hull and London amongst other cities.

Thornbridge Brewery CEO Simon Webster said: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce this partnership, having worked with Pivovar for many years we know they are a fantastic company who share our core values.

“We have a real passion for pubs and want to introduce our beers to a wider market.

“This gives us the opportunity to work towards ensuring our beer is present in every corner of the country.”