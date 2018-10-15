Brewery creates new beer in support of campaign to bring rugby league world cup to Doncaster

Cheers! This week you can raise a glass of specially brewed ale to toast your support for Doncaster’s bid to host the rugby league world cup.

This was the moment some of the current Doncaster rugby league squad joined brewer Ian Blaylock to have a look at the newly created ‘Back the Bid’ beer which he has created.

Doncaster Brewery Tap supports the World Cup bid with a special brew'Jordey Hedges mixes the brew

Read more: Rugby League legend Garry Schofield backs our World Cup campaign

Read more: Doncaster a step closure to World Cup glory as organisers declare us officials candidates

Read more: ‘Hosting world Cup would be boost for kids' says Doncaster teacher

Dons chief executive Carl Hall joined players Jordey Hedges and Jason Tali at the Doncaster Brewery Tap, in the town centre, along with Chris Dungworth and Lorna Reeve, from the Business Doncaster, who are backing the application for the borough to host matches at the 2021 tournament.

Doncaster Brewery Tap supports the World Cup bid with a special brew

The beer is hitting the bars just days after the team behind the town’s bid submitted the final application to the tournament’s organisers, which they sent in on Friday.

Ian said: “I brewed the beer last week, and it has been conditioning since then. It is in casks and will be going on the bar shortly. It should be available for drinking this week, probably Thursday.

“There’s been a lot enthusiasm from people who know about it, and we had Carl and two of the rugby league team down here to have a look at what we’re doing.

“It will be quite malty, with a lot of hop flavour, and it’s quite an orangey colour – I’m really looking forward to serving it up.

Doncaster Brewery Tap supports the World Cup bid with a special brew

“The pump clips are already done, and we're hoping to be able to get the beer out to bars across the town to show their support for the campaign to host world cup matches. I think holding matches here will be good for Doncaster and good for rugby league.”

We launched our Rugby League World Cup 2021: Touch Down in Doncaster campaign to support efforts to make the borough a host town for the sport's most glittering showcase event.

Organisers of the tournament have confirmed that Doncaster has passed the first stage of the selection process - meaning it is now an official candidate in the battle to stage the matches.

The bid is for Doncaster to host three rugby league world cup 2021 games at the Keepmoat Stadium during the tournament in October 2021.

A bid has been put together involving Doncaster Council, Business Doncaster, and Club Doncaster, the umbrella organisation which works with the borough's professional sports clubs. They have produced a spoof video depicting the submission of the bid.